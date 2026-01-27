Sleeper Picks: Farmers Insurance Open

Takumi Kanaya (+700) ... If you were following his form at the end of last year, then you know how tasty these odds are for this finish now. They look like a misprint. After a win at home in Japan, he delivered a pair of top fives in the FedExCup Fall and another on his home circuit (where he was the earnings leader in 2024). All told, he rattled off six top 25s in nine starts worldwide. He returns to Torrey Pines for a second appearance after pacing the PGA TOUR in fairways hit as a first-time member last year. That’s the handiest of weapons while staring down some of the toughest fairways to find on this circuit, but his short game and putting are also already elite at this level. Finished second in Scrambling and eighth in Bogey Avoidance last season, both strong attributes when par is of such tremendous value as it is this week.