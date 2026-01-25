Teenager Blades Brown fades from contention at The American Express, leaves La Quinta hungry for more

It was a disappointing finish in what was otherwise a momentous week for the teenager. One behind 54-hole leader Si Woo Kim, Brown kept himself within striking distance until his tee shot on the fifth hole found the water. He made double-bogey, dropped well behind the pace and couldn’t catch up. With the closing bogey, Brown finished in a tie for 18th. It’s Brown’s best finish in 10 career TOUR events. His $93,000 payday is nearly $40,000 more than his next best payout.