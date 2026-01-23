PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

The American Express: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

1 Min Read

Latest

Blades Brown makes birdie putt on No. 2 at The American Express

Blades Brown makes birdie putt on No. 2 at The American Express

    Written by Staff

    The American Express returns to the Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California, and features a $9.2 million purse. The 7,210-yard, par-72 course will host the field competing for the title and features a 54-hole cut on Saturday. Sepp Straka won the tournament last year with a score of 25-under.

    World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and 18-year-old Blades Brown share the lead at 17-under through two rounds at The American Express. Scheffler is making his season debut, while Brown teed off in La Quinta, California, less than 24 hours after finishing his final round at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club on Wednesday.

    Si Woo Kim is one shot back after a second-round 65. S.H. Kim and Matt McCarty are two shots back, leading a group of six players at 14-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Saturday-Sunday: 2-7 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SATURDAY

    • 1:31 p.m. (Marquee group): Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose
    • 11:30 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Nico Echavarria
    • 12:58 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Harris English
    • TBD (Main feed): TBD

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 22, 2026

    Scheffler wastes no time in season debut, fires opening 63 at The American Express

    Latest
    Image for article.

    The American Express: How to watch Scheffler's season debut

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 23, 2026

    The American Express: Coverage details for Friday action

    Latest
    R2
    Official

    The American Express

    T1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F*

    -17

    T1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F*

    T1

    Blades Brown
    USA
    B. Brown
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F*

    -17

    T1

    USA
    B. Brown
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F*

    3

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    -16

    3

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    T4

    S.H. Kim
    KOR
    S.H. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    -15

    T4

    KOR
    S.H. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    -15

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    T6

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    -14

    T6

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW