The American Express: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
Blades Brown makes birdie putt on No. 2 at The American Express
The American Express returns to the Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California, and features a $9.2 million purse. The 7,210-yard, par-72 course will host the field competing for the title and features a 54-hole cut on Saturday. Sepp Straka won the tournament last year with a score of 25-under.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and 18-year-old Blades Brown share the lead at 17-under through two rounds at The American Express. Scheffler is making his season debut, while Brown teed off in La Quinta, California, less than 24 hours after finishing his final round at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club on Wednesday.
Si Woo Kim is one shot back after a second-round 65. S.H. Kim and Matt McCarty are two shots back, leading a group of six players at 14-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Saturday-Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday-Sunday: 2-7 p.m.
Featured groups
SATURDAY
- 1:31 p.m. (Marquee group): Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose
- 11:30 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Nico Echavarria
- 12:58 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Harris English
- TBD (Main feed): TBD
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.