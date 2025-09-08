Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Procore Championship
Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler is set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks Scheffler's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Scheffler at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Scheffler's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|63-69-66-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-65-67-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|67-66-65-67
|-15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|750.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T6
|62-69-72-65
|-12
|250.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|73-71-70-70
|+4
|225.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|70-70-68-70
|-10
|700.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T4
|68-71-64-69
|-8
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|1
|69-68-65-71
|-11
|750.000
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top 10 in all of his last ten appearances.
- He has four victories in his last ten performances.
- Scheffler had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- He has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.873 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.441 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 2.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.724
|0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.237
|0.873
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.325
|0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.380
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.667
|2.141
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler ranks first in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.724, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scheffler leads the TOUR with a 1.237 mark. He ranks sixth with a 70.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler has a 0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 20th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03.
- Scheffler leads the TOUR in Bogey Avoidance at 10.67% and in Par Breakers at 26.61%.
- He currently ranks first in FedExCup Regular Season points with 4,806 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Procore Championship.
