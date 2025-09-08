PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Procore Championship

Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler is set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks Scheffler's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the Procore Championship.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Scheffler's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT463-69-66-68-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship166-65-67-67-15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT367-66-65-67-15--
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship168-64-67-68-17750.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT867-68-69-67-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT662-69-72-65-12250.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT773-71-70-70+4225.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday170-70-68-70-10700.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT468-71-64-69-8122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship169-68-65-71-11750.000

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top 10 in all of his last ten appearances.
    • He has four victories in his last ten performances.
    • Scheffler had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • He has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.873 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.441 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 2.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.7240.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.2370.873
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3250.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.3800.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.6672.141

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler ranks first in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.724, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scheffler leads the TOUR with a 1.237 mark. He ranks sixth with a 70.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scheffler has a 0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 20th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03.
    • Scheffler leads the TOUR in Bogey Avoidance at 10.67% and in Par Breakers at 26.61%.
    • He currently ranks first in FedExCup Regular Season points with 4,806 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

