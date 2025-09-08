Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Procore Championship

Scheffler has finished in the top 10 in all of his last ten appearances.

He has four victories in his last ten performances.

Scheffler had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.

He has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Scheffler has an average of 0.873 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.441 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Scheffler has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.