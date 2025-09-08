Tom Johnson betting profile: Procore Championship
Tom Johnson of the United States, Corebridge Financial Team of PGA of America Golf Professionals, hits a tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Tom Johnson returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Johnson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he tied for 50th.
Latest odds for Johnson at the Procore Championship.
Johnson's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|72-69-71-73
|-3
At the Procore Championship
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T50
|72-69-71-73
|-3
|--
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Procore Championship, where he tied for 50th with a score of 3-under.
- Johnson has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged -0.537 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.411
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.329
|-0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.618
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.054
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.413
|-0.537
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.411 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 294.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson sports a -1.329 mark. He has a 36.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Johnson has delivered a -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he breaks par 16.67% of the time.
- Johnson's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 44.44% for the current season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Procore Championship.
