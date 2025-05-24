Scottie Scheffler finds groove, climbs leaderboard at Charles Schwab Challenge

Then Scottie Scheffler birdied the first and second holes at Colonial Country Club. He made two more, at the sixth and ninth, the machine humming as it did last week, at the PGA Championship that he won by five, and his previous start, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which he won, an astounding 31 under par. Another birdie Saturday at the iconic par-4 tenth. Scheffler sank a 14-foot eagle putt on the arduously long par-5 11th, and all of a sudden he was 8-under par, 7-under on his round, and right where he typically is found these days at a golf tournament: near the lead. Mystery solved.