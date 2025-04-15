Sleeper Picks: RBC Heritage

The ascent continues as Berger looks to return to his form from a few years ago. After spiking a runner-up finish at TPC Scottsdale seemingly out of nowhere, he hasn’t finished worse than T30 since. That includes a T21 finish last week at the Masters, his first return to Augusta National in three years, and now he turns his attention to a course where he has finished T21 or better in each of his last three trips. That stretch includes a T3 finish in 2020, and importantly they all came before the Heritage became a limited-field event. His all-time scoring average is in the 60s for each of the four rounds, indicating that he should get off to a solid start and only improve from there. Berger has won before at both Pebble Beach and Colonial, two of the coziest tracks on TOUR.