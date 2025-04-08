Sleeper Picks: Masters Tournament

Michael Kim (+160): One of the last men in the field, Kim had to jump more than 100 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking this spring to crack this week’s limited field. It was a busy stretch that netted him a return to Augusta, where he missed the cut in 2019 while mired in a prolonged slump. Kim brings with him a new perspective this week, but also the experience of knowing how the course will change from practice to tournament conditions. More than that, though, he has quietly become one of the most well-rounded players on TOUR this season: He's 11th in SG: Total and top 25 in both Approach (22nd) and Around-the-Green (12th). It’s a potent combo that should ensure he sees the weekend the second time around.