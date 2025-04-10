History suggests one of these 10 players will win 2025 Masters Tournament

Do I wish I backed Rose at +11000 outright pre-tournament? Sure. Do I think it’s a little disrespectful to have him behind both Scheffler and Åberg on the updated odds board? Absolutely. Rose is in an interesting position at age 44, speaking after the round about the security of his long-term legacy but knowing that this could amplify those prior feats. He has played well in two of the last three majors, T-6 at Valhalla and T-2 at Royal Troon, and came achingly close to victory here in 2017. I don’t know that he’ll win, but I do feel confident that he’s not going away – and that some value remains on this in-play price for him to snag major No. 2.