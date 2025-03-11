Sleeper Picks: THE PLAYERS Championship

Karl Vilips (including ties) +900 … Vilips immediately showed why Tiger Woods and Sun Day Red signed the young Australian up to an apparel deal with his victory in the Puerto Rico Open. You may have missed it given the Signature Event – Arnold Palmer Invitational – was going on as well, but Vilips not only won but also did so in impressive fashion at 26-under. After a bogey on the 12th hole Sunday, he birdied four of his last six to shoot 64 and win by three. Contending at THE PLAYERS is clearly another beast but given he only just got in, he’s playing with house money.