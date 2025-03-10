Akshay Bhatia betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he produced a 1.029 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.298.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.389.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.504, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 13th in the field (he finished 22nd in that tournament).