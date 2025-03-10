Akshay Bhatia betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Akshay Bhatia of the United States putts on the first green during the final round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship .
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Bhatia has played THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of even-par and missing the cut.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Bhatia's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|72-72
|E
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
- Akshay Bhatia has averaged 292.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia is averaging 1.833 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 3.046 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.010 (101st) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.6 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia sports a 0.183 average that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 71.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia has registered a 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 20th on TOUR, while he ranks 74th with a putts-per-round average of 28.68. He has broken par 26.52% of the time (20th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|291.6
|292.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|41
|71.21%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.68
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|20
|26.52%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|11.62%
|13.27%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Bhatia, who has 320 points, currently sits 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he produced a 1.029 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.298.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.389.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.504, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 13th in the field (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
- Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.010
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.183
|0.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.106
|0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.559
|1.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.646
|3.046
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|19
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-69-74-69
|+1
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|69-72-75-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|68-71-73-71
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|64-65-64-69
|-18
|263
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|64-67-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|70-69-67-76
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|45
|72-68-76-77
|+5
|44
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-66-71-69
|-15
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|3
|59-68-64
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|71-72-67-66
|-16
|27
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|66-70-69-71
|-8
|23
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|75-67-73-67
|-6
|152
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|9
|66-66-70-67
|-15
|80
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.