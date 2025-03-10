PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Akshay Bhatia betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Akshay Bhatia of the United States putts on the first green during the final round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship .

    Latest odds for Bhatia at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Bhatia has played THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of even-par and missing the cut.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Bhatia's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC72-72E

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Akshay Bhatia has averaged 292.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia is averaging 1.833 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 3.046 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bhatia .

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.010 (101st) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.6 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia sports a 0.183 average that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 71.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia has registered a 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 20th on TOUR, while he ranks 74th with a putts-per-round average of 28.68. He has broken par 26.52% of the time (20th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance170291.6292.7
    Greens in Regulation %4171.21%69.75%
    Putts Per Round7428.6828.6
    Par Breakers2026.52%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance4611.62%13.27%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Bhatia, who has 320 points, currently sits 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he produced a 1.029 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.298.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.389.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.504, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 13th in the field (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
    • Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.010-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1830.837
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.1060.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.5591.833
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.6463.046

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4274-70-71-74+519
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-69-74-69+15
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2269-72-75-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open1668-71-73-71+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship564-65-64-69-18263
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic264-67-68-72-17184
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    July 25-283M Open6470-69-67-76-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1269-68-66-68-9237
    August 22-25BMW Championship4572-68-76-77+544
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2670-69-71-71-30
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge467-66-71-69-15--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational359-68-64E--
    January 2-5The Sentry3271-72-67-66-1627
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2269-69-72-68-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3266-70-69-71-823
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational975-67-73-67-6152
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld966-66-70-67-1580
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-73+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

