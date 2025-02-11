Sleeper Picks: The Genesis Invitational
3 Min Read
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
SAN DIEGO – Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy certainly need attention ahead of The Genesis Invitational, but there are plenty of players who could sneak under the radar and contend at this Signature Event on the tough South Course at Torrey Pines. Don’t be surprised if the following pop on the leaderboard!
Outright
Min Woo Lee +6000: A few weeks ago on the Golfbet Roundtable show I gave colleague Chris Breece some pushback for expecting Lee to be the Top Australian at Pebble Beach. But if he had of floated him this week, I would be in full support. Lee is a driving machine when at his best and he just so happens to be coming off a week where he was first in Driving Distance and sixth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and fourth in SG: Tee-to-Green. Last season Lee was fifth on TOUR in SG: Off-the-Tee showing it’s a part of his game that fires often. At 16th in Bogey Avoidance, he has to be on your radar for all secondary markets.
*Note: The player I slot in the outright sleeper category is someone I’d also advocate betting across any or all of the top 5, top 10, top 20, top 30, top 40 or make cut markets.
Top 5 (including ties)
Daniel Berger +1000: This is a true flier because – full disclosure – Berger has struggled at Torrey Pines in the past, missing five of seven cuts. We're trusting that the current form can trump course history here, but tread lightly. Berger was the only player to put some late pressure on Thomas Detry last week in Phoenix and now has two recent runner-up finishes on TOUR. Importantly he ranks first in Total Driving on TOUR and seventh on TOUR so far this season in SG: Off-the-Tee, which he will need to maintain. Berger is also third in SG: Tee-to-Green and 22nd in Driving Distance, so he’s getting the hurt back on the ball after a few seasons coming back from injuries. We will get a great yardstick of where he really is on the comeback trail if he keeps the rage going this week.
Top 10
Adam Scott (including ties) +410: Australian players have long had an affinity with Torrey Pines thanks to the grass types and Eucalyptus trees around the property. Even the pond in front of the 18th green is named after an Aussie – Devlin’s Billabong. Before Jason Day cracked the code, the top 10 was the place to be for the boys from down under, going very close to winning without actually doing it. Scott has been runner-up here before in 2019 and was T10 in 2021. While he’d certainly prefer this week’s event was at Riviera, where he’s a two-time winner, Scott won’t mind this alternative.
Top 20
Aaron Rai (including ties) +220: Rai will not win this golf tournament. He just doesn’t hit it far enough. But what the Englishman does do, is hit the ball accurately and if he can have one of those weeks off the tee where he doesn’t miss, he can be a sleeper in the place markets. He was seventh on TOUR last season in Bogey Avoidance and led the TOUR in finding fairways. You have to minimize mistakes at Torrey Pines to contend. He was also a proven performer in wet conditions last season with his win at the rain-soaked Wyndham Championship.
Top 30
Davis Thompson +105: With just 72 players in the field finding a plus-money option in the top 30 market can be tough – but Thompson scrapes in here. At 14th in Total Driving the hope is Thompson can get an advantage off the tee that won’t expose his approach game so much. At 19th in SG: Off-the-Tee the chance for him to shine here is there. Last season he was an impressive 13th in SG: Tee-to-Green, so if he brings that play back … lookout.
Senior Writer, Golfbet Follow Ben Everill on Twitter.