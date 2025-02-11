Sleeper Picks: The Genesis Invitational

Daniel Berger +1000: This is a true flier because – full disclosure – Berger has struggled at Torrey Pines in the past, missing five of seven cuts. We're trusting that the current form can trump course history here, but tread lightly. Berger was the only player to put some late pressure on Thomas Detry last week in Phoenix and now has two recent runner-up finishes on TOUR. Importantly he ranks first in Total Driving on TOUR and seventh on TOUR so far this season in SG: Off-the-Tee, which he will need to maintain. Berger is also third in SG: Tee-to-Green and 22nd in Driving Distance, so he’s getting the hurt back on the ball after a few seasons coming back from injuries. We will get a great yardstick of where he really is on the comeback trail if he keeps the rage going this week.