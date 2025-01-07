Sleeper Picks: Sony Open in Hawaii
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
We all love a sneaky value bet. Not your all-in plays, but an option for small outlay and big returns. Here are players to consider targeting – that others might not – across the major markets for the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Outright
Billy Horschel +8000 … Sometimes, name recognition counts. And getting a proven TOUR winner at 80/1, a guy who has a previous top 10 at Waialae and a respectable T18 a year ago at the same venue, is something to entertain. Horschel is 16th in the world rankings, and in his last 14 rounds at Waialae, he’s gained nearly a full stroke on the field per round. But the leap of faith we are taking is that his putter will return after a rough week in Maui. He ranked 52nd of 59 players but last season, he was 21st on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting.
Top 5 (with ties)
Patton Kizzire +2000 … A former champion in 2018 who was also inside the top 13 on three other occasions, including last year. Has a 67.68 scoring average at Waialae in his career. Returned to the winner’s circle in the fall at the Procore Championship so he’s playing with confidence.
Top 10
Jacob Bridgeman +1200 … The mail around town is Bridgeman used his off-season well and straightened out his driver with some impressive coaching sessions. With 10 top 25s as a rookie last season, I’d like to think he could now cross the threshold for his first top 10 at Waialae where, as the seventh-ranked putter on TOUR last season, he could seemingly surprise and go low.
Top 20
Taylor Montgomery +1200 … Now this is what you call a true and deep sleeper. With top 20s at this venue the last two starts you’d think this is a no-brainer. But beware! Montgomery fell off a cliff last season. After a T11 at THE PLAYERS Championship in March, his best result from his next 13 starts was a T42 at The RSM Classic at season's end. Had six missed cuts and three W/Ds during that stretch. Is he fit again? Can the place he loves lift his confidence? We will find out.
Top 40
Takumi Kanaya +140 … A former amateur standout who gets one last chance from me this week. I’ve been expecting big things for a while, but he’s now on his fifth try at Waialae without making a cut. He did, however, finish his 2024 with a worldwide run of finishes of 3-T16-T9-T10-T37-4-1-2 the worst of those coming at the TOUR’s ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. It’s time he stood up on this stage.
Last week results*: The Sentry
(*bold means winning bet)
- Outright: Cam Davis T13
- Top 5: J.T. Poston T40
- Top 10: Matt McCarty T53
- Top 20: Sepp Straka T15
- Top 20: Brian Harman 58th
