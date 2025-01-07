Sleeper Picks: Sony Open in Hawaii

Taylor Montgomery +1200 … Now this is what you call a true and deep sleeper. With top 20s at this venue the last two starts you’d think this is a no-brainer. But beware! Montgomery fell off a cliff last season. After a T11 at THE PLAYERS Championship in March, his best result from his next 13 starts was a T42 at The RSM Classic at season's end. Had six missed cuts and three W/Ds during that stretch. Is he fit again? Can the place he loves lift his confidence? We will find out.