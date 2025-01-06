Ben Martin betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 24: Ben Martin of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Ben Martin looks to show better in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he missed the cut.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last six trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Martin has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 30th.
- Martin last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Martin's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|1/12/2023
|32
|68-68-67-68
|-9
|1/9/2020
|45
|73-68-65-73
|-1
|1/10/2019
|MC
|73-68
|+1
Martin's recent performances
- In his last five events, Martin has an average finish of 43rd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Martin hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 43rd.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Martin has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -0.884 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -1.124 Strokes Gained: Total.
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.5
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.93%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.88
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.28%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.02%
|13.10%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Martin's best finishes
- Martin last season took part in 15 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 60%.
- Last season Martin's best performance came when he shot 8-under and finished seventh at the Valero Texas Open.
- With 183 points last season, Martin ranked 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.884
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.124
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Martin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|68-64-67-75
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|73-67-72-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-71-71-67
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|68-71-76-73
|+4
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|85
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|67-70-71-75
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-64
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-69-71-65
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-69-73
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
