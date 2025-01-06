PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 24: Ben Martin of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Ben Martin looks to show better in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Martin at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last six trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Martin has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 30th.
    • Martin last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Martin's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC70-69-1
    1/12/20233268-68-67-68-9
    1/9/20204573-68-65-73-1
    1/10/2019MC73-68+1

    Martin's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Martin has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Martin hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 43rd.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Martin has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -0.884 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -1.124 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Martin's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-294.5298.8
    Greens in Regulation %-66.93%58.33%
    Putts Per Round-28.8830.3
    Par Breakers-23.28%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.02%13.10%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Martin's best finishes

    • Martin last season took part in 15 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 60%.
    • Last season Martin's best performance came when he shot 8-under and finished seventh at the Valero Texas Open.
    • With 183 points last season, Martin ranked 151st in the FedExCup standings.

    Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.884
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.124

    Martin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express5668-64-67-75-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3773-67-72-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4270-69-70-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-71-71-67-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6768-71-76-73+43
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-71-70-68-885
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5567-70-71-75-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-64--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4867-69-71-65-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-69-73+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-75+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.