Ben Martin betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Martin hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 43rd.

He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Ben Martin has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -0.884 Strokes Gained: Putting.