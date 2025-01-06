PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jan 6, 2025

Kris Ventura betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kris Ventura hits the links Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 43rd-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Ventura at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Ventura missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2020.
    • Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Ventura's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/9/2020MC74-77+11

    Ventura's recent performances

    • Ventura has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Ventura has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Kris Ventura has averaged 311.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ventura has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ventura is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Ventura .

    Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-311.0311.8
    Greens in Regulation %-55.56%73.77%
    Putts Per Round-30.0029.6
    Par Breakers-50.00%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-55.56%11.11%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Ventura's best finishes

    • Ventura took part in two tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those two tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
    • Last season Ventura's best performance came at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, where he shot even-par and finished 43rd.

    Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Ventura's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4371-68-76-69E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

