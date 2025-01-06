Kris Ventura betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Ventura has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Ventura has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.

Kris Ventura has averaged 311.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Ventura has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.