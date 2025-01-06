Kris Ventura betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Kris Ventura hits the links Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 43rd-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition his last time in competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Ventura missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2020.
- Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Ventura's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/9/2020
|MC
|74-77
|+11
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Ventura has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- Kris Ventura has averaged 311.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ventura is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|311.0
|311.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.56%
|73.77%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|50.00%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|55.56%
|11.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ventura's best finishes
- Ventura took part in two tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those two tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Last season Ventura's best performance came at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, where he shot even-par and finished 43rd.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ventura's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|43
|71-68-76-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
