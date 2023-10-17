Sleeper Picks: Who has the best value at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Thomas Detry (+160 = Top 20) … It seems improbable that Eric Cole won’t be the Rookie of the Year. Detry himself might agree, but there still are four tournaments to be contested before ballots are distributed, so it ain’t over until, well, you know the rest. What’s more, the 30-year-old Belgian is among the very short list of Cole’s nearest pursuers, so it’s fair to wonder how voters will think and feel if Detry prevails in Japan. He’s 20-for-25 on the season with three top 10s among 10 top 25s, but neither he nor Cole has a victory. Detry arrives for his tournament debut having cashed in seven consecutive starts, three of which for a top 25. The highlight was a T13 at The Open Championship, the best among four rookies in that field. If he’s the low rookie again at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, he’ll have beaten Cole, who is in the Power Rankings. Incidentally, Detry is 11-9-0 head-to-head with Cole throughout 2022-23.