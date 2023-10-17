Sleeper Picks: Who has the best value at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Thomas Detry (+160 = Top 20) … It seems improbable that Eric Cole won’t be the Rookie of the Year. Detry himself might agree, but there still are four tournaments to be contested before ballots are distributed, so it ain’t over until, well, you know the rest. What’s more, the 30-year-old Belgian is among the very short list of Cole’s nearest pursuers, so it’s fair to wonder how voters will think and feel if Detry prevails in Japan. He’s 20-for-25 on the season with three top 10s among 10 top 25s, but neither he nor Cole has a victory. Detry arrives for his tournament debut having cashed in seven consecutive starts, three of which for a top 25. The highlight was a T13 at The Open Championship, the best among four rookies in that field. If he’s the low rookie again at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, he’ll have beaten Cole, who is in the Power Rankings. Incidentally, Detry is 11-9-0 head-to-head with Cole throughout 2022-23.
Callum Tarren (+275 = Top English) … After sharing runner-up honors at The RSM Classic last fall, the PGA TOUR sophomore from England wasn’t expected to sweat retaining his card, but after an 0-for-8 slump early in 2023, it couldn’t be ruled out. While he’d eventually tumble outside the top 90 in the FedExCup, he’s back to 80th thanks to opening the FedExCup Fall with paydays in all three tournaments, including a T7 at the Fortinet Championship and a T23 at the Shriners Children’s Open. Of his 11 red numbers across this stretch, the highlight was a 9-under 62 on Saturday at TPC Summerlin. He’s making his debut at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, but he’s been paying off his strength on approach with better economy on the greens lately. It’s wild how that leads to lower scores.
Brandon Wu (+240 = Top 20) … He’s popped less often than he’s struggled but that’s why he’s valued nicely for this prop in a 78-man competition. Since a T9 at the RBC Canadian Open, he’s without a top-35 finish but he’s 65th in the FedExCup on the strength of a pair of earlier podium appearances. In fact, the Stanford product born in California has had “only” four top 20s on the season, but he was within one round of another last year at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club where a closing 72 bumped him from T17 after 54 holes to a T29. In what was his debut, he ranked T7 in greens hit and fourth in scrambling.
Young-han Song (+188 = Top 40) … If your objective is to invest in a red-hot non-member in a week when there’s very little working against the guy, look no further than the 32-year-old from South Korea. In the last two months, he’s recorded a win, a playoff loss and another pair of runner-up finishes in seven starts on the Japan Golf Tour. Prior to last week’s T51, he strung together 14 top 40s, all but three of which were top 25s. He’s third on the circuit in earnings and paces it in greens in regulation. And while it’s been several years since he last appeared in PGA TOUR-sanctioned competition, he’s 6-for-7 in his career with a pair of top 40s, both of which in limited-field, no-cut tournaments.
Yuki Inamori (+140 = Top 40) … Although the five-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour is lower than Song at eighth in earnings, note that his odds are shorter for the same finish. No doubt that’s due in part to the fact that he arrives with six consecutive top 40s with all of the last five going for a top 20. He’s the guy who upended Song in the playoff at the ACN Championship Golf Tournament two weeks ago. Inamori also placed T35 in his ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP debut a year ago, so that you’re getting plus-value given all of that supportive evidence is a treat. The 29-year-old from Japan leads the Japan Golf Tour in fairways hit and ranks second in greens in regulation, 14th in putts per GIR and fifth in scoring.
