1D AGO

Inside the Field: Who is making the trip to Japan for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP?

2 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff Writers @PGATOUR

    Ever wondered how a PGA TOUR field gets filled?

    With a limited number of spots – and demand that far outpaces supply – tournaments use pre-determined criteria to decide who gets to tee it up each week.

    Each week, this file will provide a detailed look at who is playing and how they got into the field. It also will be updated with field changes and updates that occur after the entry deadline.

    Click here for more information on the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking, which is used to determine spots in all full-field events. Please note that an additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Note: "Reshuffled" categories have been re-ordered based on current-year FedExCup standings:

    * = If all prior-year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, restricted sponsor exemptions become unrestricted

    # = Latest medical extension information can be found here

    Scroll below for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP field list and updates.

    Winner 2023 BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup
    Takumi Kanaya

    Current Season's JGTO Membership
    Kaito Onishi

    Sponsor exemption (restricted)
    Cameron Champ
    Satoshi Kodaira
    Min Woo Lee
    Trevor Werbylo

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Nicolai Højgaard

    Top 60 on the FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
    Xander Schauffele
    Collin Morikawa
    Keegan Bradley
    Adam Schenk
    Rickie Fowler
    Sungjae Im
    Nick Taylor
    Emiliano Grillo
    Taylor Moore
    Sahith Theegala
    Kurt Kitayama
    Adam Svensson
    Lee Hodges
    Eric Cole
    Tom Hoge
    Cam Davis
    Hideki Matsuyama
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Nick Hardy
    Taylor Montgomery
    Thomas Detry
    Brandon Wu
    Beau Hossler
    Davis Riley
    Hayden Buckley
    Sam Ryder
    J.J. Spaun
    Ben Griffin
    Keith Mitchell
    Samuel Stevens
    Mark Hubbard
    Aaron Rai
    Vincent Norrman
    Matthew NeSmith
    Adam Scott
    Austin Eckroat
    Ben Taylor
    Garrick Higgo
    K.H. Lee
    Michael Kim
    David Lingmerth
    Justin Suh
    Matt Wallace
    S.H. Kim
    Joel Dahmen
    Dylan Wu
    Harry Hall
    Callum Tarren
    Robby Shelton
    Zac Blair
    Aaron Baddeley
    Nate Lashley
    David Lipsky
    Kevin Yu
    Will Gordon
    Alex Noren
    Akshay Bhatia
    Justin Lower
    Tyson Alexander

    PGA TOUR
