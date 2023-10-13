Inside the Field: Who is making the trip to Japan for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP?
2 Min Read
Written by Staff Writers @PGATOUR
Ever wondered how a PGA TOUR field gets filled?
With a limited number of spots – and demand that far outpaces supply – tournaments use pre-determined criteria to decide who gets to tee it up each week.
Each week, this file will provide a detailed look at who is playing and how they got into the field. It also will be updated with field changes and updates that occur after the entry deadline.
Click here for more information on the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking, which is used to determine spots in all full-field events. Please note that an additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Note: "Reshuffled" categories have been re-ordered based on current-year FedExCup standings:
* = If all prior-year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, restricted sponsor exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here
Scroll below for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP field list and updates.
Winner 2023 BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup
Takumi Kanaya
Current Season's JGTO Membership
Kaito Onishi
Sponsor exemption (restricted)
Cameron Champ
Satoshi Kodaira
Min Woo Lee
Trevor Werbylo
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Nicolai Højgaard
Top 60 on the FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Xander Schauffele
Collin Morikawa
Keegan Bradley
Adam Schenk
Rickie Fowler
Sungjae Im
Nick Taylor
Emiliano Grillo
Taylor Moore
Sahith Theegala
Kurt Kitayama
Adam Svensson
Lee Hodges
Eric Cole
Tom Hoge
Cam Davis
Hideki Matsuyama
Mackenzie Hughes
Nick Hardy
Taylor Montgomery
Thomas Detry
Brandon Wu
Beau Hossler
Davis Riley
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
J.J. Spaun
Ben Griffin
Keith Mitchell
Samuel Stevens
Mark Hubbard
Aaron Rai
Vincent Norrman
Matthew NeSmith
Adam Scott
Austin Eckroat
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
K.H. Lee
Michael Kim
David Lingmerth
Justin Suh
Matt Wallace
S.H. Kim
Joel Dahmen
Dylan Wu
Harry Hall
Callum Tarren
Robby Shelton
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Nate Lashley
David Lipsky
Kevin Yu
Will Gordon
Alex Noren
Akshay Bhatia
Justin Lower
Tyson Alexander