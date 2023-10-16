Odds Outlook: Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele favored for more Japanese success at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

The highest-ranked player in the OWGR, No. 6 Xander Schauffele (+800), is also the betting favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook. Making his fourth consecutive appearance 50 miles outside of Tokyo, where he won an Olympic gold medal two years ago, Schauffele will be looking to add another top performance in the Far East. Posting T10 on debut in the 2019 edition, he signed for T9 last year, his best of the bunch. A noted limited-field, no-cut event expert, he cashed T7 at the BMW Championship and was T2 at the TOUR Championship in his last two appearances on his own ball.