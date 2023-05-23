Sleeper Picks: Charles Schwab Challenge
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Nate Lashley (+150 = Top 40) … It wasn’t even a month ago when he appeared in this space for the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He finished T39, thus falling short of the top-20 prop recommendation (although a top-40 market later opened), but the 40-year-old now strides into Colonial having connected top 40s across his last four starts. He’s 35th on the PGA TOUR in greens in regulation and ninth in three-putt avoidance, so tracks with smaller greens, like those in Fort Worth at just 5,000 square feet on average, elevate his skill set. Consistent form upon arrival in conjunction with the fact that he’s in his fifth straight appearance provide the insurance.
Byeong Hun An (-110 = Top 40) … Suffice it to say that things have worked out in his return to the big leagues this season. Currently 58th in the FedExCup while complementing one of longest tee balls with the best Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green value (0.571) on the PGA TOUR. He hasn’t gone more than three consecutive starts without a top 25 and he had last week off after a T14 across the metroplex at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He also cashed in his last three consecutive trips to Colonial (through 2021), so you can understand why the kickback for this prop is just shy of even money.
Matt NeSmith (+120 = Top 40) … He’s been percolating again and note that he’s shed the formal version of his first name, so the winds of change extend into a non-competitive approach. Beat par in the finale at Oak Hill to finish T23 in his PGA Championship debut, which also was his first top 25 in individual competition since he rattled off the T9-T2-T9 blast in October. He’s 2-for-3 at Colonial, albeit without a top 45, but expectations on the classic track rise with the reps. Nicely balanced throughout his bag and T2 in par-3 scoring.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+125 = Top South African) … Back for his third try at Colonial where he survived the breezy conditions of the final round last year for a T15. Since THE PLAYERS in March, he’s 5-for-5 with three top 25s in non-majors in the U.S. That trends strongly resembles last year’s cadence at the same time, but the 29-year-old has exhibited short- and long-range consistency since splashing easily as first-time PGA TOUR member in 2021-22. The second-shortest of a total of five South Africans is Garrick Higgo (+275), but the lefty hasn’t recorded a top 25 since early February.
Beau Hossler (-110 = Top 40) … The University of Texas product has unfinished business at Colonial. In what was his fifth start last year, he co-led after the first and seconds rounds before fading to finish T21. In 20 events this season, he’s already matched or exceeded last season’s totals (when he was saddled with conditional status), so the surge, while relative, still is real. Most recently, he’s cashed in six straight, including a T10 in Mexico, his best finish on his own ball all season.
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.