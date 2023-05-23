Sleeper Picks: Charles Schwab Challenge

Byeong Hun An (-110 = Top 40) … Suffice it to say that things have worked out in his return to the big leagues this season. Currently 58th in the FedExCup while complementing one of longest tee balls with the best Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green value (0.571) on the PGA TOUR. He hasn’t gone more than three consecutive starts without a top 25 and he had last week off after a T14 across the metroplex at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He also cashed in his last three consecutive trips to Colonial (through 2021), so you can understand why the kickback for this prop is just shy of even money.