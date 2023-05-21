What's in Michael Block's bag?
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Michael Block has been the gift that keeps on giving at the PGA Championship. The PGA professional from Southern California has continually delivered highlights while competing against the best players in the world. He was one shot off the lead at one point during the second round, still in the top 10 at the start of Sunday's play and made a hole-in-one in the final round.
It's been a dream week for the 46-year-old and he's taken us all along for the ride. Here's a look inside the bag of Block
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 70 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade M5 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 70 TX
Irons: TaylorMade Stealth UDI (4), TaylorMade Tour Preferred MC (5-9)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 (46-09SB, 60-11TW), TaylorMade MG (52-09SB, 56)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Odyssey White Hot 2-Ball
Ball: Titleist ProV1
Grips: Golf Pride MCC