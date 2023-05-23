DFS Dish: Variety could prove to be the winning spice for Colonial lineups

Typically we can see a slight fall-off in play and ownership for guys coming off a disappointing finish in a big spot in a major, but we think Hovland just wants to win anything he can get his hands on at this point. He’s landed two top 25s in two attempts at the Charles Schwab Challenge and had his eighth-best Strokes Gained: Putting performance of his PGA TOUR career at Colonial last year. If we get Hovland now making putts in addition to the elite ball-striking…he’s just too good to pass up in DFS formats.