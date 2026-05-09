Signature Scroll: Deamon Deacons right at home as Cameron Young, Alex Fitzpatrick are in position at Truist

. A final-round 73 eventually dropped him into 14th place, but it didn’t keep him from getting into this week’s Truist Championship. His double bogey on the last hole, combined with another player’s bogey, actually got him in the field at Quail Hollow. I’ll let him explain. “On the 18th tee on Sunday last week I was not in the tournament this week,” he said. “Because I made double and one more player bogeyed,

👥 Alex Fitzpatrick was a freshman on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons golf team when Cameron Young was a senior. There was no hazing of the new kid from England, however. “No, nothing like that,” Young said. “He was too good to be doing any of that kind of stuff. He played in our starting lineup right away. I wouldn't have been the ringleader on making him do any of that stuff anyway.” The two Demon Deacons still stay in touch, texting each other after victories. “He kind of really looked after me, him and then there was probably two other seniors,” Fitzpatrick said. “Kyle his caddie, they all looked after me and took me under their wing.” A win Sunday would tie Young with Fitzpatrick’s brother, Matt, for the most wins on TOUR this season. Conquering a place that has consistently befuddled him would show how far his game has come.