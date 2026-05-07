Signature Scroll: History made at Quail Hollow; who needs to win Truist Championship?

But I kept coming back to Xander Schauffele. A win wouldn’t change his career, but it would certainly alter his current trajectory, which has been stunted since a rib injury derailed him when he was at his peak – just before the 2025 season. Since that injury, Schauffele has won once (last year’s Baycurrent Classic), but has slowly dropped from the world’s No. 2 player to one bouncing in and out of the top 10. That’s not a massive drop, but it’s a meaningful one. Coming off his two major victories in 2024, there was a legitimate argument to be made that Schauffele was better than Scheffler. Now there’s no debate.