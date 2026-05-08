Signature Scroll: Rory McIlroy charges, Rookie of the Year front-runner emerges

McIlroy has finished in the top five in half of his appearances at Quail Hollow, a remarkable feat that spans more than a decade. His game is tailor-made for the course, playing right into McIlroy’s distance advantage and ability to hit towering iron shots that land soft on firm greens. It was evident on Friday, which was far from McIlroy’s best performance, but his average is good enough to run into more than a few birdies. He shot 32 on the back nine, without making birdie at the drivable par-4 14th. He also missed two very makeable birdie putts on the 12th and 17th holes.