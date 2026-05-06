Signature Scroll: Rory McIlroy returns to happy hunting grounds at Truist Championship

Justin Rose 📉: We’ll never know if it was a coincidence, bad timing or a result of the switch, but you don’t want to do what Rose did last week at the Cadillac when you’re debuting your new clubs. Rose, who nearly won this year’s Masters and was victorious earlier this year at the Farmers Insurance Open, beat only two players at Doral.

Kurt Kitayama 📈 : When Kurt Kitayama first got on TOUR, he was known for his inconsistency, missing nearly as many cuts as he made, but also his ability to go toe-to-toe with some of the game’s best when he did find his way into contention. Kitayama is looking like a model of consistency recently, finishing in the top 10 in his past two starts, both Signature Events.

Alex Fitzpatrick 📈: Lest he be accused of only succeeding when his brother is by his side, Fitzpatrick went out and finished T9 in last week’s Cadillac, his first start as a PGA TOUR member. He has four straight top 10s worldwide, including wins at the Zurich Classic and Hero Indian Open. He’s come a long way since October, when he was worried about losing his DP World Tour card. A switch to coach Mike Walker, Matt’s former swing coach, has paid immediate dividends.