Signature Scroll: Jordan Spieth’s honeymoon, Cameron Young’s low round at Cadillac Championship

Ahead of this week, Spieth made significant changes in his equipment setup. He swapped out his old driver and 3-wood for Titleist’s latest line in each. The bigger change? He switched golf balls, only the second time in the last five years. The first time he did that, just over a year ago, was nominal: swapping his 2021 Pro V1X model to the 2025 Titleist Pro V1X. This one is much more consequential: switching to the much lower-spinning 2026 Pro V1X Left Dash model. I won’t belabor you with all the specifics here (my colleague Lisa Antonucci did a great job here), but making that switch has many downstream effects throughout the bag. Cameron Young (more on him momentarily) credits the golf ball switch he made last year to much of his breakthrough success. It’s the first thing he brings up. He did it again on Thursday after his low round.