Jordan Spieth sparkles, surges at Cadillac Championship in return to Blue Monster

“I was in such a different place in life,” Spieth told PGA TOUR Radio after his round. “I think more I was talking about, like, off the course, like, Sunday, you know, I went out with Harris English, JT (Justin Thomas), like, we would like go out, or we go to dinners, you know, throughout the week down in South Beach, or whatever. And it's like, I don't want to do that anymore. I want to be in bed. So, I think just more of laughing about kind of the different difference 10 years makes and in life.”