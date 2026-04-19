Signature Scroll: Takeaways from Matt Fitzpatrick's RBC Heritage win over Scottie Scheffler

It’s hard to know just how limiting the injury is. To my eye, Morikawa moved better in Hilton Head than he did at Augusta National. He’s still walking gingerly, and it’s easy to see he’s not swinging as hard as he could, but the numbers don’t point to that big of a drop off. While Morikawa previously said he’s swinging with about 50% effort, he was regularly hovering around 171 mph ball speed with his driver this week, which is right on line with his 2025 averages, though slightly below where he was earlier this year (around 173 mph) after gaining some speed in the offseason. In short: He’s still swinging it fast enough to be dangerous, and while he survived in Augusta mostly because of incredible putting, Morikawa played well this week because of his ball-striking. He led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and was second in approach play. He might not be ready to admit it, but that’s my sign that he’s starting to return to his old self, even if it comes with some caution.