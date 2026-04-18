Signature Scroll: Scottie Scheffler or Matt Fitzpatrick, with Tony Finau in free fall

In short, the most reliable part of his game – iron play – has become average, and his once prolific distance advantage is now almost entirely neutralized. The result is his worst statistical run of form since he was on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2014. That may sound hyperbolic, but according to our friends at Data Golf, it’s true. Finau’s rolling 50-round statistical profile has not been this poor at any point since he earned his PGA TOUR card. That coincides directly with his worst run of form off the tee of his entire career. The 37-year-old spent much of the last decade as a poster boy of consistency, even if he didn’t win as much as many expected. But since last August, Finau has been below average off the tee. While he was once outdriving the average TOUR pro by nearly 20 yards, he now only holds a meager two-yard advantage over the run-of-the-mill pro. Combine that with one of the most inaccurate seasons of his career, and suddenly, the lack of results makes sense. His week at Hilton Head has been bad across the board. He’s lost a staggering 10 shots on approach, by far the worst in the field, while also ranking in the bottom 10 off the tee and on the greens.