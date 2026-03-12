Signature Scroll: Rory McIlroy's game-time decision, Brian Rolapp talks, TPC Sawgrass toughens up

There are a few subtle changes along with the firmer green surfaces. The rough is up to 4 inches. Per my colleague Jimmy Reinman, the agronomy team does not plan to mow the rough the rest of the week, so it will only get longer from here. One example of the impact that the lengthened rough will have: I watched one pro miss the fairway on the relatively short par-4 fourth. Normally, players can still easily clear the water that protects the green. From his lie, he was unable to clear it, immediately turning what's an easy hole from the fairway into a nightmare of an approach. For the fear of stating the obvious, driving accuracy will be paramount.