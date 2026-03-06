Signature Scroll: Daniel Berger blitzes Bay Hill, Justin Thomas rusty in return

Importantly, this looked like peak-Berger. The one who flights shots all around the course, gets up-and-down from everywhere and has the mindset to thrive during the toughest tests. Injuries have kept us from seeing it frequently. Even last year was cut short when he broke his right ring finger at the BMW Championship. He detailed his recovery during an interview with me last November, but he wasn’t certain then how long the effects would linger. Berger said Thursday that he thought he nearly broke it again during the WM Phoenix Open, but it was just soreness. Some days it feels great, others not so much. Thursday was a good day.