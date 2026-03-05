Signature Scroll: What’s fair to expect of Justin Thomas at Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard?

On one hand, Thomas is coming off a resurgent season. He won for the first time since 2022, led by a complete turnaround with the putter and the consistent ball-striking we’ve come to know. He got as high as No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking, the best he’s been since the 2021 Olympics. Still only 32 years old, he’s firmly within the prime of his career and made serious inroads toward a second peak last year.