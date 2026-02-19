Signature Scroll: The week everything changed for Scottie Scheffler

This event in 2024 was his breaking point. A week in which he lost more than a stroke a round on the Riviera greens and finally made a switch he was long mulling, trading out his trusty blade for a mallet. It wasn’t the only thing he changed. Working with coach Phil Kenyon, the two had slowly implemented several tweaks, but this was the most visible. It also led to a complete reversal of fortunes immediately. Scheffler won four of his next five starts, including THE PLAYERS Championship and the Masters. And thus began Scheffler’s incredible run that persists to this day.