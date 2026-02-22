Signature Scroll: Stars left searching at Riviera

By the fourth hole, Spieth had already received three rulings from PGA TOUR Rules Officials, none particularly notable nor impactful, but they were a reminder that the Spieth rollercoaster rolls on even during the most monotonous of rounds. Both men were showing the dichotomy of a swing in transition. There were more than a few exceptional moments. Homa’s approach on the third was a beautiful, delicate cut that accessed the back-right quadrant of the green and set up a short birdie. His next swing at the lengthy par-3 fourth came up well short of the green. His chip ran out too far on the glassy green and led to a sloppy bogey. Spieth executed similarly on the fifth, rolling in an unlikely birdie after two standout shots. His next swing was a double-cross that went into the fans left of the par-3 sixth.