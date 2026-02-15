PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Collin Morikawa announces baby on way after win at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Latest

Collin Morikawa announces first child on way after AT&T Pebble Beach win

Collin Morikawa announces first child on way after AT&T Pebble Beach win

    Written by Paul Hodowanic

    PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Collin Morikawa and his wife, Katherine, are expecting their first child later this spring, and they announced it in style on Sunday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Moments after Morikawa sank a birdie on the 18th green at Pebble Beach Golf Links to win for the first time on the PGA TOUR since 2023, he added that their young family would be growing.

    “Put golf aside, we’re actually expecting later this year, in a few months,” Morikawa said. “We just started telling people this week, and we said what a better way and the best way to announce it to the world, if I was able to come out and win.”

    Morikawa later revealed the baby is expected to be born in May. Morikawa’s wife Kat was on hand to watch him win. She was teary-eyed as Morikawa holed his putt, and the two had a lengthy embrace on the 18th green.


    Collin Morikawa announces first child on way after AT&T Pebble Beach win

    Collin Morikawa announces first child on way after AT&T Pebble Beach win


    “There’s so much to life, there’s so much to enjoy. I’m hard on myself like I talked about yesterday but I’m just so thankful for the people around me, my team, Kat my wife, my parents, my brother,” Morikawa continued. “I’m speechless right now.”

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    ‘It’s mine now’: How 'stolen' putter helped Morikawa win AT&T Pebble Beach

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Feb 15, 2026

    Morikawa shines with Saturday 62 in best ball-striking round of his career

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Scheffler falls just short after scorching 63 Sunday at AT&T Pebble Beach

    Latest
    Official

    AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    1

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    -21

    T2

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    T2

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T6

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW