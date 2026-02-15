Collin Morikawa announces baby on way after win at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Written by Paul Hodowanic
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Collin Morikawa and his wife, Katherine, are expecting their first child later this spring, and they announced it in style on Sunday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Moments after Morikawa sank a birdie on the 18th green at Pebble Beach Golf Links to win for the first time on the PGA TOUR since 2023, he added that their young family would be growing.
“Put golf aside, we’re actually expecting later this year, in a few months,” Morikawa said. “We just started telling people this week, and we said what a better way and the best way to announce it to the world, if I was able to come out and win.”
Morikawa later revealed the baby is expected to be born in May. Morikawa’s wife Kat was on hand to watch him win. She was teary-eyed as Morikawa holed his putt, and the two had a lengthy embrace on the 18th green.
“There’s so much to life, there’s so much to enjoy. I’m hard on myself like I talked about yesterday but I’m just so thankful for the people around me, my team, Kat my wife, my parents, my brother,” Morikawa continued. “I’m speechless right now.”