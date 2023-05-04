Sam Ryder donates $20,000 to Food Rescue US through RSM Birdies Fore Love competition
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Carol Shattuck is passionate about reducing hunger and food waste, plain and simple.
Shattuck is able to live out this passion through her work with Food Rescue US. She joined the Board of Directors in 2015, and became the CEO in 2018.
Food Rescue US brings together communities nationwide by engaging volunteers to rescue excess healthy food and deliver it to social service agencies serving individuals and families experiencing food insecurity. This reduces food waste in landfills and reduces greenhouse gases.
“For every dollar that we receive at Food Rescue US, we are able to rescue and provide 18 meals to those in need,” said Shattuck.
PGA TOUR player Sam Ryder had the opportunity to give back to Food Rescue US, thanks to the RSM Birdies Fore Love competition. His donation of $20,000 helps Food Rescue US continue to build on their platform to fight hunger and reduce food waste.
“I’m truly proud to help be a part of this great cause and chose to support (Food Rescue US) further with my RSM Birdies Fore Love donation,” said Ryder.
Through RSM Birdies Fore Love, the player who accumulates the most birdies (or better) each week of the fall season will receive a charitable payout of $50,000 to the charity of their choice.
“At RSM, stewardship and giving back is part of who we are,” said Andy Bosman, Chief Marketing Officer with RSM US LLP. “Stewardship has been one of RSM’s core values since our firm was founded in 1926, and RSM Birdies Fore Love has been such an amazing way to continue that tradition of making a difference in our communities. We are thrilled to be able to support such deserving organizations like Food Rescue US through RSM Birdies Fore Love.”
Ryder was first introduced to Food Rescue US in 2020 by his sponsor, Stout, a global investment bank and advisory firm.
Originally, Stout created an employee incentive program surrounding fitness and wellness titled the Stout-Ryder Cup. In this monthly fitness competition, Stout employees went head-to-head with Ryder, and, ultimately, their competition efforts were converted to a charitable donation to Food Rescue US.
“Sam Ryder was a champion of, and active participant in, our original program because of his dedication to fitness, nutrition, and passion for fighting hunger,” said Bob Gerardi, Chief Marketing Officer of Stout.
Since Ryder’s initial contribution in 2020, Stout’s program has enabled Food Rescue US to deliver more than 900,000 meals to those in need.
Food Rescue US has 42 locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia, but also partners with local nonprofits to facilitate their food recovery work.
This is the case in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. Volunteers from Feeding Charlotte will collect meals at the end of each day of the tournament and deliver them to their food recipient partners. These partners will then serve the meals to Charlotte’s food-insecure neighbors that evening or the following day.
“One of my contacts at Food Rescue US called me and asked if we would like to handle the rescues for this tournament, and we jumped on the opportunity,” said Kim Aprill, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Feeding Charlotte.
Feeding Charlotte is a nonprofit with a similar mission to Food Rescue US of rescuing surplus, freshly prepared meals to feed the hungry.
In addition to his donation to Food Rescue US, Ryder also contributed to the Morgan Hoffmann Foundation.