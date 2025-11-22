PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
The RSM Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for final round

Highlights | Round 3 | The RSM Classic

Highlights | Round 3 | The RSM Classic

    The RSM Classic continues from Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in St. Simons Island, Georgia, featuring a $7 million purse. The 7,005-yard, par-70 layout will test players for one final round Sunday. Maverick McNealy won the tournament last year at 16-under.

    Sami Valimaki leads at 19-under par after a 5-under 65 on Saturday. Michael Thorbjornsen and Patrick Rodgers trail Valimaki by two strokes at 17-under. Johnny Keefer, playing in just his sixth PGA TOUR event, is three shots back of the lead, joined by Zac Blair and 36-hole leader Andrew Novak at 16-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-4 p.m., GOLF Channel

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

