The RSM Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for final round
Highlights | Round 3 | The RSM Classic
Written by Staff
The RSM Classic continues from Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in St. Simons Island, Georgia, featuring a $7 million purse. The 7,005-yard, par-70 layout will test players for one final round Sunday. Maverick McNealy won the tournament last year at 16-under.
Sami Valimaki leads at 19-under par after a 5-under 65 on Saturday. Michael Thorbjornsen and Patrick Rodgers trail Valimaki by two strokes at 17-under. Johnny Keefer, playing in just his sixth PGA TOUR event, is three shots back of the lead, joined by Zac Blair and 36-hole leader Andrew Novak at 16-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-4 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
