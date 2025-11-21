PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

The RSM Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

1 Min Read

Latest

Highlights | Round 2 | The RSM Classic

Highlights | Round 2 | The RSM Classic

    Written by Staff

    The RSM Classic continues into the weekend from Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in St. Simons Island, Georgia, featuring a $7 million purse. The tournament is played on a 7,005-yard, par-70 layout.

    Andrew Novak leads into the weekend at 16-under after going 61-65 to open his week. Michael Thorbjornsen and Patrick Rodgers sit a shot back, while Sami Valimaki and Greyson Sigg are each two back. Thorbjornsen, Rodgers, Valimaki and Sigg are all chasing their first career PGA TOUR victory.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-4 p.m., GOLF Channel

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 19, 2025

    Berger to make first start since fracturing finger during FedExCup Playoffs

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 20, 2025

    Dahmen welcomes new baby boy as he battles top-100 bubble at The RSM Classic

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 21, 2025

    Thorbjornsen, in pursuit of first TOUR win, jumps up leaderboard with 63 at The RSM Classic

    Latest
    R2
    Official

    The RSM Classic

    1

    Andrew Novak
    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F*

    -16

    1

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F*

    -15

    T2

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F*

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F*

    T4

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    -14

    T4

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Greyson Sigg
    USA
    G. Sigg
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    -14

    T4

    USA
    G. Sigg
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    6

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F*

    -13

    6

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F*
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW