The RSM Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
The RSM Classic continues into the weekend from Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in St. Simons Island, Georgia, featuring a $7 million purse. The tournament is played on a 7,005-yard, par-70 layout.
Andrew Novak leads into the weekend at 16-under after going 61-65 to open his week. Michael Thorbjornsen and Patrick Rodgers sit a shot back, while Sami Valimaki and Greyson Sigg are each two back. Thorbjornsen, Rodgers, Valimaki and Sigg are all chasing their first career PGA TOUR victory.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-4 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
