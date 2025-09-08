Rookie Report: What’s at stake for TOUR rookies in FedExCup Fall?

The Dane is the highest-ranked rookie other than the three winners, and he’s in a good spot to stay inside the top 100 and keep full status for 2026 – but it isn’t a mathematical certainty. Højgaard is set to represent the European Team at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black later this month, the only new member of the 12-man European side (interestingly, he replaces his twin brother Nicolai Højgaard on Luke Donald’s roster). He has notched five top-25 finishes in 18 TOUR starts this season, highlighted by a runner-up at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside his twin brother.