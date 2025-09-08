Rookie Report: What’s at stake for TOUR rookies in FedExCup Fall?
Written by Kevin Prise
PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp has made "scarcity" a point of emphasis in his early time on the job, and the term is useful in contextualizing the 2025 FedExCup Fall.
After a four-decade run where the top 125 on the PGA TOUR’s season-long standings retained fully exempt membership for the next season, that number has been reduced to the top 100, effective this season. This week’s Procore Championship marks the first of seven events that comprise the 2025 FedExCup Fall schedule, after which the top 100 on the FedExCup Fall standings will gain access to all Full-Field Events on the 2026 PGA TOUR.
Players who finish Nos. 101-150 on the FedExCup Fall standings, not otherwise exempt, will retain varying levels of conditional status, with cutoff points at Nos. 110, 125 and 150.
For the vast majority of 2025 PGA TOUR rookies, the FedExCup Fall is a crucial opportunity to improve their spot on the season-long standings and keep their job for 2026. Three rookies have already won on TOUR in 2025 and have thus cemented their TOUR card through 2027 (Aldrich Potgieter, William Mouw and Karl Vilips), but the remainder of the rookie class faces a key stretch this fall to maintain TOUR playing privileges and avoid a return to the Korn Ferry Tour.
Aldrich Potgieter on finding success in his rookie year
That’s not to say there are no stakes for Potgieter (No. 52 on the FedExCup), Mouw (No. 81) and Vilips (No. 83) into the fall slate. After the top 50 on the FedExCup, which was finalized and locked during the FedExCup Playoffs and will not change, Nos. 51-60 on the final FedExCup Fall standings will qualify for two early-season Signature Events in 2026 – the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational – via the Aon Next 10.
For players outside the top 50, their FedExCup points accrued through the FedExCup season (which culminated at the TOUR Championship) will carry into the FedExCup Fall, meaning those who fared best from January through August will have a leg up in qualifying for these high-profile events at Pebble Beach Golf Links and The Riviera Country Club, respectively.
The heart of the FedExCup Fall drama, though, falls around the top-100 bubble. Here’s a look at rookies who have fared well enough to have a strong chance at full 2026 status into the fall slate, but who cannot afford to take the foot off the gas across the next seven events.
Rasmus Højgaard (No. 85)
The Dane is the highest-ranked rookie other than the three winners, and he’s in a good spot to stay inside the top 100 and keep full status for 2026 – but it isn’t a mathematical certainty. Højgaard is set to represent the European Team at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black later this month, the only new member of the 12-man European side (interestingly, he replaces his twin brother Nicolai Højgaard on Luke Donald’s roster). He has notched five top-25 finishes in 18 TOUR starts this season, highlighted by a runner-up at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside his twin brother.
Rasmus Højgaard sinks 41-foot birdie putt at Wyndham
Danny Walker (No. 98)
The soft-spoken University of Virginia alum is the only rookie who hasn’t won and isn’t a Ryder Cupper who stands inside the all-important top 100 into the FedExCup Fall. Walker made hay at THE PLAYERS Championship in March, earning a tee time on Thursday morning as an alternate and proceeding to finish T6 at TPC Sawgrass. That finish netted him 250 FedExCup points, which represents 61% of his total points into the FedExCup Fall.
Isaiah Salinda (No. 104)
The effervescent Stanford grad popped at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld with a third-place finish, but that’s one of just three top-25 finishes in 19 starts thus far in 2025. The Procore Championship in Napa isn’t far from his hometown of South San Francisco, California, and the local hero will look to put on a show in the FedExCup Fall opener to improve his standing.
Jesper Svensson (No. 110)
After earning his first TOUR card via the 2024 DP World Tour Eligibility Ranking, Svensson has made 15 cuts in 21 starts thus far, highlighted by a T10 in his debut at the Sony Open in Hawaii and three other top-25 finishes. The Swede isn’t too far off the top-100 cutoff but needs a strong fall to retain full status stateside.
Ricky Castillo (No. 116)
The third-year pro does things quickly in pro golf, having won his first Korn Ferry Tour start upon graduation from the University of Florida and then earning his first TOUR card via his first full Korn Ferry Tour season in 2024. Success at the TOUR level hasn’t come as quick, but he has fared well enough (six top 25s in 22 starts) to hang on the precipice of the top 100 into the FedExCup Fall.
Jackson Suber (No. 117)
The intellectually minded Ole Miss alum fought through some midseason struggles to move to the fringes of the top-100 cutoff into the FedExCup Fall, where he’ll have a fighting chance to earn full TOUR status for 2026. Suber stood No. 148 on the FedExCup in early June but has since notched three top-20 finishes in his last seven starts, including a T6 at the Rocket Classic.
Paul Peterson (No. 125)
After becoming the oldest member of the 30-man Korn Ferry Tour Class of 2024, the globetrotting Oregon State alum looks to ensure that his first TOUR card was fully worth the wait. Peterson has made just eight cuts in 20 starts this season, but he made a summertime splash with a runner-up finish at the ISCO Championship in July that vaulted him from No. 163 on the FedExCup standings into the top 125. He has narrowly held onto that top-125 spot as the fall slate begins.
Paul Peterson's global golf journey leads him to PGA TOUR
Below the top-100 threshold, there will be ample drama toward the FedExCup Fall’s conclusion around the top-150 bubble, where players will fight to maintain a sliver of status on TOUR – which could lead to some starts next season. Below Peterson, there are six players who currently rank inside the top 150 into the FedExCup Fall: Jeremy Paul (No. 131), Steven Fisk (No. 140), Noah Goodwin (No. 144), Quade Cummins (No. 145), Antoine Rozner (No. 148) and Thriston Lawrence (No. 149).
Finish in the top 100 to keep your job – or top 150 to retain a part-time job. It’s that simple.