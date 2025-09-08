Rocket Rookies: Paul Peterson finds catharsis, gratitude amid journey to keep PGA TOUR dream alive

There’s a story behind the statistics. As a high schooler, Peterson broke his leg in a freak accident back home in Oregon – he was walking down a ramp in front of his house, and his foot “went underneath me and twisted around.” He didn’t rehab it properly, he admits years later, and his physical limitations kept him from implementing the types of speed-training techniques that have bolstered the long game of so many TOUR pros in recent years, or from cultivating a swing that lent itself to a power game. “There were different things with my foot where I couldn’t move in a certain way that was going to make me a power player, because I was going to get injured,” Peterson said. “I’m not at the risk of the back injuries that I would be worried about had I pushed through that and done speed training and chased distance without the right biomechanics.