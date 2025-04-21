Once adversaries, twins Rasmus, Nicolai Højgaard are teammates at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

“Growing up as twins is obviously very different, because we get compared in everything we do, and I think right from the start, our parents agreed that they would always dress us differently and keep us apart as much as possible,” Rasmus told PGATOUR.COM, “so that we’re not just becoming this one personality. “I think that was a good thing for us early on in school; we went to different classes, and we still had the same friend group, but just trying to develop a little bit on our own. So I think in a way, that’s been very good for us.”