Rookie Report: Why Valero Texas Open is crucial for PGA TOUR rookies fighting for status

Aldrich Potgieter (No. 50): The big-hitting South African popped at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February, finishing runner-up to Brian Campbell in a playoff. That propelled Potgieter, 20, to a spot at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard via the Aon Swing 5. Potgieter has missed six cuts in eight starts, but the learning curve is understandable for a player who has yet to turn 21.

Danny Walker (No. 53): The Florida native broke into the spotlight earlier this month at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he earned a tee time Thursday morning as an alternate, made the cut playing alongside Jordan Spieth and Wyndham Clark, and proceeded to tie for sixth at TPC Sawgrass. Walker, 29, has made four cuts in eight starts as a rookie thus far.

Karl Vilips (No. 54): Less than a year after turning pro from Stanford, Vilips won the Puerto Rico Open in just his third TOUR start as a member – and despite being sidelined for the season’s first month-and-a-half due to injury. Vilips has followed his breakthrough victory with three straight missed cuts, but he is fully exempt on TOUR through 2027 as a tournament winner and will not need to monitor the reshuffle.

Isaiah Salinda (No. 57): Also a Stanford alum, Salinda contended until the final moments of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February and notched a third-place finish that did wonders for his spot on the Priority Ranking. The South San Francisco, California, native has made six cuts in eight starts this season, and he’s fresh off a T11 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Jesper Svensson (No. 97): The Swede earned his TOUR card as one of the top 10 finishers on the 2024 DP World Tour Eligibility Ranking, and he has fared well in the early stages with seven made cuts in nine starts, highlighted by a T10 in his first start at the Sony Open in Hawaii.