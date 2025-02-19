One year wiser, Jake Knapp defends at Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

Knapp is known for his ability to solve a Rubik’s Cube in roughly 90 seconds, and the process of understanding how everything fits together on TOUR could be akin to that challenge. He spent the first eight years of his professional career bouncing between the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas (then PGA TOUR Canada), where media obligations were lighter and there wasn’t much friction on the path from the parking lot to the driving range to the first tee. On the big TOUR, you need to plan to be stopped. Some rookies might have a full season to adjust to that bustle – Knapp’s victory meant the bustle would become even more extreme.