Power Rankings: Can anyone dethrone Austin Smotherman at Austin Championship?

Of course, this is Texas, where wind rules. But all things considered, locals likely would cite that it won’t be too breezy. Golfers will gauge it for themselves. In fact, natives of the Lone Star State wouldn’t mind if it kicked up a bit. That’s what they know best and it could be a timely edge. Still, threats are limited to occasional northerly gusts on Thursday and a slightly stronger sustained push out of the south on the weekend as the possibility of rain enters the chat. The latter is the prevailing direction, or at least it’s closer to it. After seasonable highs in the 70s across the first three days, Sunday’s finale is unlikely to escape the mid-60s.