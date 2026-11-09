PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
3H AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson makes birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Jesper Svensson makes birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Svensson heads into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions — set for Nov. 12-15 at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas — in solid recent form, posting back-to-back top-33 finishes on the Tour. The event carries a $6.0 million purse with no defending champion, as this is a new tournament.

Latest odds for Svensson at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Jesper Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3370-66-72-67-13--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2968-68-69-67-12--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2569-64-71-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5368-67-70-68-11--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC75-70+3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-76+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC75-66+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT4465-69-70-71-910.071
July 19, 2026The Open Championship7873-66-77-73+94.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5270-68-67-74-16.257

Jesper Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 25th at 9-under.
  • He does not have any top-20 finishes across his last ten Tour starts.
  • Svensson has averaged 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has averaged 0.268 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Jesper Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6530.947
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.431-0.494
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.076-0.240
Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.2230.055
Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.0770.268

Jesper Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson ranks fifth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026 with an average of 0.653, and his average Driving Distance of 321.3 yards ranks 11th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.431 ranks 153rd on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.74% ranks 83rd.
  • Around the green, Svensson posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.076, ranking 115th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Svensson carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.223 (128th), with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37 that ranks 137th on the Tour.
  • Svensson ranks 26th on the Tour by breaking par 23.92% of the time, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.31% ranks 132nd. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.077 ranks 114th overall, and he has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 126th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1H AGO
Charles Schwab Cup scenarios: Can Cink repeat, or will Johnson prevail?
Latest
Image for article.
2H AGO
The R&A announces Carnoustie will host The Open in 2029
Latest
Image for article.
3H AGO
McIlroy, Chacarra, Reed vie for Race to Dubai title
Latest
Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW