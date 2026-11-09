Jesper Svensson betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Jesper Svensson makes birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
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Svensson heads into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions — set for Nov. 12-15 at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas — in solid recent form, posting back-to-back top-33 finishes on the Tour. The event carries a $6.0 million purse with no defending champion, as this is a new tournament.
Jesper Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T33
|70-66-72-67
|-13
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T29
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|69-64-71
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T53
|68-67-70-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|65-69-70-71
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|78
|73-66-77-73
|+9
|4.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|70-68-67-74
|-1
|6.257
Jesper Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 25th at 9-under.
- He does not have any top-20 finishes across his last ten Tour starts.
- Svensson has averaged 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 0.268 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Jesper Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.653
|0.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.431
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.076
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.223
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.077
|0.268
Jesper Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson ranks fifth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026 with an average of 0.653, and his average Driving Distance of 321.3 yards ranks 11th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.431 ranks 153rd on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.74% ranks 83rd.
- Around the green, Svensson posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.076, ranking 115th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Svensson carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.223 (128th), with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37 that ranks 137th on the Tour.
- Svensson ranks 26th on the Tour by breaking par 23.92% of the time, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.31% ranks 132nd. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.077 ranks 114th overall, and he has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 126th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.