Jesper Svensson betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Svensson ranks fifth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026 with an average of 0.653, and his average Driving Distance of 321.3 yards ranks 11th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.431 ranks 153rd on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.74% ranks 83rd.

Around the green, Svensson posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.076, ranking 115th on the Tour.

On the greens, Svensson carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.223 (128th), with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37 that ranks 137th on the Tour.