Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Kanaya ranks 90th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 155th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.776 ranks 164th on the Tour, and he ranks 153rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.36%.

Around the green, Kanaya has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.319 that ranks 15th.

On the greens, Kanaya holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.303, which ranks 29th on the Tour. He also ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52.