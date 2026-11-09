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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya holes 49-foot approach for birdie on No. 10 at Mexico Open

Takumi Kanaya holes 49-foot approach for birdie on No. 10 at Mexico Open

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Kanaya arrives in Austin with some positive recent form to lean on as he tees it up at Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, Nov. 12-15.

Latest odds for Kanaya at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Takumi Kanaya's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-71E--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4468-69-69-7--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2370-69-68-69-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2669-65-67-67-16--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4373-66-65-68-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-68E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-69E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--

Takumi Kanaya's recent performances

  • Kanaya's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 23rd at 8-under.
  • He has averaged 0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Kanaya has averaged 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.094 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Takumi Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.0510.381
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.776-1.067
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3190.401
Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3030.190
Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.103-0.094

Takumi Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kanaya ranks 90th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 155th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.776 ranks 164th on the Tour, and he ranks 153rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.36%.
  • Around the green, Kanaya has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.319 that ranks 15th.
  • On the greens, Kanaya holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.303, which ranks 29th on the Tour. He also ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52.
  • Kanaya ranks 22nd on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, recording a bogey or worse on just 13.21% of holes. His par-breaking rate of 19.24% ranks 165th, and he has accumulated 169 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 145th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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