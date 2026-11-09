Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
1 Min Read
Takumi Kanaya holes 49-foot approach for birdie on No. 10 at Mexico Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Kanaya arrives in Austin with some positive recent form to lean on as he tees it up at Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, Nov. 12-15.
Takumi Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|68-69-69
|-7
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T23
|70-69-68-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|69-65-67-67
|-16
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|73-66-65-68
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
Takumi Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 23rd at 8-under.
- He has averaged 0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.094 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Takumi Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.051
|0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.776
|-1.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.319
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.303
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.103
|-0.094
Takumi Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya ranks 90th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 155th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.776 ranks 164th on the Tour, and he ranks 153rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.36%.
- Around the green, Kanaya has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.319 that ranks 15th.
- On the greens, Kanaya holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.303, which ranks 29th on the Tour. He also ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52.
- Kanaya ranks 22nd on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, recording a bogey or worse on just 13.21% of holes. His par-breaking rate of 19.24% ranks 165th, and he has accumulated 169 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 145th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.