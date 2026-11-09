Brice Garnett betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Brice Garnett sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah
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Brice Garnett heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing solid recent form into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, which tees off Nov. 12-15. Garnett will look to make his mark at this new event on the Tour calendar.
Brice Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T58
|68-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|65-70-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|69-65-69-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T66
|69-66-68-73
|-8
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
Brice Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
- He has one top-20 finish across his last ten starts on the Tour.
- Garnett has averaged -0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.661 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged 0.152 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Brice Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.195
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.258
|-0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.027
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.158
|0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.321
|0.152
Brice Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett ranks 130th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.195, and his Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 151st.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Garnett sits 141st with a mark of -0.258 in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.73% ranks 61st on the Tour.
- Around the green, Garnett ranks 96th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.027.
- On the putting surfaces, Garnett's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.158 ranks 57th on the Tour. He averages 29.21 Putts Per Round, ranking 122nd, and breaks par 20.95% of the time, ranking 146th.
- Garnett has accumulated 210 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 136th on the Tour. He ranks 70th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 14.60% of holes played.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.