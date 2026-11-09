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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

Brice Garnett sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

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Brice Garnett heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing solid recent form into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, which tees off Nov. 12-15. Garnett will look to make his mark at this new event on the Tour calendar.

Latest odds for Garnett at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Brice Garnett's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4267-70-70-69-12--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT5868-66-72-72-6--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1765-70-68-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4569-65-69-69-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6669-66-68-73-8--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-70E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-70+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-1--

Brice Garnett's recent performances

  • Garnett's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
  • He has one top-20 finish across his last ten starts on the Tour.
  • Garnett has averaged -0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.661 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Garnett has averaged 0.152 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Brice Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.195-0.074
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.258-0.610
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.0270.176
Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1580.661
Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.3210.152

Brice Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

  • Garnett ranks 130th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.195, and his Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 151st.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Garnett sits 141st with a mark of -0.258 in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.73% ranks 61st on the Tour.
  • Around the green, Garnett ranks 96th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.027.
  • On the putting surfaces, Garnett's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.158 ranks 57th on the Tour. He averages 29.21 Putts Per Round, ranking 122nd, and breaks par 20.95% of the time, ranking 146th.
  • Garnett has accumulated 210 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 136th on the Tour. He ranks 70th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 14.60% of holes played.

All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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