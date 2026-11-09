Brice Garnett betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Garnett ranks 130th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.195, and his Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 151st.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Garnett sits 141st with a mark of -0.258 in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.73% ranks 61st on the Tour.

Around the green, Garnett ranks 96th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.027.

On the putting surfaces, Garnett's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.158 ranks 57th on the Tour. He averages 29.21 Putts Per Round, ranking 122nd, and breaks par 20.95% of the time, ranking 146th.