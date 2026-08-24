Tommy Fleetwood set to defend FedExCup title at TOUR Championship without burden of victory drought

“I was just really focused on sort of where my swing was at and trying to feel like I was doing the right things, as well as managing everything else, whether it be your expectations, whether it be the doubt that's creeping in after the last few times that it's not gone my way, and also dealing with the sort of reality of it felt like it was,” Fleetwood said. “The door was getting further and further open for me as the round went on, and sort of trying to stay level-headed about it.”