Power Rankings: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Ryan Fox’s Round 4 winning highlights from ONEflight Myrtle Beach
The “Something for Everyone” segment of the PGA TOUR season continues with this week’s ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Beginning with the Masters and extending six weeks, there are two majors, three Signature Events, a team competition and an Additional Event. It hits a little like a bingo card without the free space of a standard PGA TOUR event in the center, but that’ll be covered soon enough when the circuit returns to Texas in two weeks.
So, while 72 of their peers dig in at the Truist Championship 150 miles to the northwest, 123 are assembled at Dunes Golf and Beach Club on the Grand Strand of South Carolina. Scroll or swipe past the ranking for a taste of what was learned in the first two editions of the tournament, how the course tests, what’s up for grabs and more.
Keep an eye on ...
- Austin Eckroat ... Signature Events are tremendous opportunities, but he didn’t capitalize on the series last year after connecting for his first two PGA TOUR titles in 2024. He found a little traction later in the season but failed to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, and then he went 11 straight starts without a top-35 finish. However, there’s pep back in his step after a T10 at the Valero Texas Open and a T6 (with Davis Thompson) at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
- John Parry ... Aside from recent breakthrough winner and his fellow Brit, Alex Fitzpatrick – who’s 2-for-2 and not yet officially a PGA TOUR rookie – Parry is the only rookie who’s yet to miss a cut this season, and he’s made 10 starts. He’s cashed in 15 straight worldwide. Four on the PGA TOUR have resulted in a top 20, including his last two. At or above average throughout his bag but especially proficient on approach, that weapon helps explain how he’s able to put himself in position to fare well on one new test after another, but the combination of that with hot putting is why he’s inside the top 30 in first-, second- and third-round scoring average.
- Trace Crowe ... The 29-year-old’s full-time return to the PGA TOUR was delayed by a broken right wrist, but after seven months off, he hit the ground running on the Korn Ferry Tour with a T39 and a T4 in consecutive weeks. Then he bagged a second consecutive T4 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, only this time with partner Ben Martin. (Taylor Dickson was along for the ride at TPC Louisiana in 2025.) Now Crowe is back for a third try at the Dunes, where he’s 2-for-2 with a scoring average of 68.88.
- Wells Williams ... This is the second PGA TOUR start for the decorated senior at Vanderbilt University. The three-time winner for the Commodores missed the cut at the 2024 U.S. Open, for which he was one of three to emerge from Final Qualifying in Rockville, Maryland, bettering numerous PGA TOUR members for the coveted berth. Currently 22nd in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and seventh in PGA TOUR University, so the Mississippi native is poised for more sanctioned action in the near future.
The PGA TOUR is nothing without the playing opportunities that it provides for its members, but when the destination is Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, even better.
Although scoring rose a bit to 70.271 last year, the granular data across Dunes Golf and Beach Club was statistically identical to its debut in 2024, and with no changes to the course this year, returning participants are right to feel like they have an edge with their education. Both cuts on the par 71 landed at 2-under 140, and only Chris Gotterup's six-stroke romp in the inaugural serves as an outlier among all contenders.
And really, this is what the players want – consistency.
Dunes has three par 5s and stretches to 7,347 yards. Bermudagrass greens are average in size and could touch 12½ feet using the Stimpmeter. That’s a hair speedier than usual, but only if the wind lies down, and that’s a tall ask alongside the Atlantic Ocean. What’s more, the threat of inclement weather that exists over in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the lid-lifter of the Truist Championship also extends to Myrtle Beach, so putting surfaces will adjust until perhaps on Sunday for the sun’s best chance to take up residency. Until then, a reasonable possibility of rain will exist. Daytime temperatures should peak in the 70s.
After being introduced at two inches tall, the overseeded Bermudagrass rough has been allowed to extend a quarter of an inch in each of the editions that have followed, so it’s 2½ inches this year. It gives the field something relatively new to practice on approach but the overall balance of the test shouldn’t disrupt usual preparation. The players don’t hate that, either.
Because there’s always something for which to play, aside from the usual bevy of benefits for winning a PGA TOUR event, the champion at the Dunes will gain entry into next week’s PGA Championship if not already exempt. As of Tuesday, 25 commits in Myrtle Beach already know that they’ll be headed to suburban Philadelphia for the major. The ONEflight Myrtle Beach also is the first stop of three on the next phase of the Aon Swing 5 for entry into the next Signature Event, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in the first week of June.
ROB BOLTON'S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.com’s Rob Bolton previews and recaps every tournament. Refer to the timing of his contributions below. He’s also active as @RobBoltonGolf on X where you can connect with him.
MONDAY: Power Rankings (Truist Championship)
TUESDAY*: Sleepers* (Truist Championship); Power Rankings (ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic); Expert Picks**
WEDNESDAY: Fantasy Insider
SUNDAY: Points and Payouts (Truist Championship); Points and Payouts (ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic); Qualifiers
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** Rob also is included in Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf that publishes on Tuesday.