Power Rankings: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Austin Eckroat ... Signature Events are tremendous opportunities, but he didn’t capitalize on the series last year after connecting for his first two PGA TOUR titles in 2024. He found a little traction later in the season but failed to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, and then he went 11 straight starts without a top-35 finish. However, there’s pep back in his step after a T10 at the Valero Texas Open and a T6 (with Davis Thompson ) at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

John Parry ... Aside from recent breakthrough winner and his fellow Brit, Alex Fitzpatrick – who’s 2-for-2 and not yet officially a PGA TOUR rookie – Parry is the only rookie who’s yet to miss a cut this season, and he’s made 10 starts . He’s cashed in 15 straight worldwide. Four on the PGA TOUR have resulted in a top 20, including his last two. At or above average throughout his bag but especially proficient on approach, that weapon helps explain how he’s able to put himself in position to fare well on one new test after another, but the combination of that with hot putting is why he’s inside the top 30 in first-, second- and third-round scoring average.

Trace Crowe ... The 29-year-old’s full-time return to the PGA TOUR was delayed by a broken right wrist, but after seven months off, he hit the ground running on the Korn Ferry Tour with a T39 and a T4 in consecutive weeks. Then he bagged a second consecutive T4 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, only this time with partner Ben Martin . ( Taylor Dickson was along for the ride at TPC Louisiana in 2025.) Now Crowe is back for a third try at the Dunes, where he’s 2-for-2 with a scoring average of 68.88.