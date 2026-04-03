Ludvig Åberg back in contention at Valero Texas Open two weeks removed from stumble at TPC Sawgrass

Åberg finished solo second in his debut at the Masters in 2024 before notching another top-10 finish last year. Åberg has had a mixed bag of results at this event in his career – two missed cuts and a tie for 14th in 2024 – but said playing the week prior to the Masters helps him dial his game in off the tee. Despite the two early exits at TPC San Antonio, it’s hard to argue with his game plan given his career finishes at Augusta National.