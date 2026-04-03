Ludvig Åberg back in contention at Valero Texas Open two weeks removed from stumble at TPC Sawgrass
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Ludvig Åberg holes 120-yard approach for eagle on No. 6 at Valero
Written by Adam Stanley
For Ludvig Åberg, golf is about the opportunity to win tournaments.
Although he struggled to do that in his last event – firing a final-round 76 at THE PLAYERS – after two weeks off, he’s found himself right back in the mix on the PGA TOUR.
Åberg shot a 5-under 67 Friday at the Valero Texas Open, his second such score in a row, and was just four back of Robert MacIntyre’s early day-two lead with the afternoon wave on the course.
Through the early part of Friday, Åberg was in the top 10 in both Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and SG: Around-the-Green. He recorded three birdies on his opening nine on Friday and another birdie and a hole-out eagle on the par-4 sixth on his second nine, before giving a shot back with a bogey on the par-5 ninth. Still, Åberg said, he’s happy with his day considering the conditions.
“It was hard, thought it was tricky with the wind," Åberg said. "Obviously, we'll get a few of those downwinds, a few of those crosswinds and kind of all over the place. Overall, I felt like we handled it very well. I thought I was driving it somewhat similar to yesterday but a little bit better into the greens today. Overall, pleased with the results.”
Ludvig Åberg holes 120-yard approach for eagle on No. 6 at Valero
Åberg, whose last win on TOUR came at The Genesis Invitational in 2025, was quick to say he had forgotten about his Sunday stumble at TPC Sawgrass after the last few weeks off.
“I was able to kind of think about it, reflect on it, but also move on from it,” Åberg said. “I think that was the main thing for me at least kind of showing up here this week that those things are behind me, they're past me and my focus is here this week.”
Åberg still ended up finishing tied for fifth at THE PLAYERS, the week after he finished tied for third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. At the halfway point of the Valero – a place he said he feels awfully comfortable after his celebrated career at Texas Tech, just a few hours from TPC San Antonio – he’s got another great opportunity for a top finish heading into the first major of the year.
Åberg finished solo second in his debut at the Masters in 2024 before notching another top-10 finish last year. Åberg has had a mixed bag of results at this event in his career – two missed cuts and a tie for 14th in 2024 – but said playing the week prior to the Masters helps him dial his game in off the tee. Despite the two early exits at TPC San Antonio, it’s hard to argue with his game plan given his career finishes at Augusta National.
Ludvig Åberg sticks it close from 94 yards, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Valero
“It kind of narrows your tunnel a little bit off the tee, I guess," Åberg said. "It's quite nice doing that before Augusta I think when you come there next week and it feels a little bit wider. Overall, I feel like that's what we've done the last couple years. Probably continue to do so in the future.”
While there are still 36 holes to go, it’s clear Åberg's good play from March has continued into April. Now it’s just a matter of putting it all together and lifting a trophy – or, in this case, slipping on the cowboy boots.
“For me, golf is about putting yourself in situations where you can win tournaments. I feel like I haven't really done that very well the last 12 months or so, but starting to see it now, which has been really nice,” Åberg said. “Starting to get back into that level, which is really nice for me to see. So, I'm looking forward to one more shot at it this week.”